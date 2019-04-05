RRB ALP, Technician recruitment 2019: the results for the second computer-based test (CBT) held to recruit candidates for the post of loco pilot (ALP) will be declared on April 6, 2019. A total number of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment process.

RRB ALP, Technician recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has confirmed to release the result for the second stage computer-based test held to recruit candidates at the post of a loco pilot (ALP) and technician on April 6, 2019. A total number of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment process. The recruitment exam was scheduled on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019. the declaration of the result date was made at the time of the launch of the final answer key by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). As per the official notification, the result and merit list containing the names of the selected candidates will be published on April 6, 2019. the selected candidates will appear for the aptitude test. the aptitude test (AT) and the document verification (DV) for the process of recruitment will be conducted on April 16, 2019.

Aptitude Test:

Candidates need to qualify both the Computer-based test and the aptitude test to get recruited for the post of ALP. the exam will be held in both Hindi and English. There shall be no negative marking. The aptitude test has 30 per cent weightage in the final merit list. On the other hand, the marks obtained in part A of the second stage CBT consist of 70 per cent of total marks.

Documents required RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 results:

Matriculation/high school examination

Education qualification documents certificate or equivalent

Ex-serviceman employment certificate

Medical certificate for PwD candidates

Income certificate for EWS candidates

Photocopy of both sides of Aadhaar Card

Self-certification of transgenders

Divorce/death of a spouse

