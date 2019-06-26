RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board in Allahabad has released the date and time of document verification process and medical exam on the official website - rrbald.gov.in. Candidates can download the notification by following the steps given in this article.

RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways through its regional recruiting wing, the Railway Recruitment Board in Allahabad has announced the dates of the document verification process and medical exam through its regional official website – rrbald.gov.in. According to the notification released on the official website, the document verification process for candidates has been scheduled for July 7, 2019. Candidates can check their roll numbers and time of Document Verification by visiting the official website of RRB Allahabad.

The Allahabad RRB will be conducting the document verification and medical examination for the candidates who have cleared the RRB ALP Technician Recruitment Examinations held recently. Candidates must note that the DV will be held in different shifts on the scheduled date. The Document verification process will continue from July 7 till July 19 at the regional centres. The steps to download the notification of DV have been mentioned below.

RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2019: How to check notification?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Click here for 2nd schedule of Document Verification: 07-07-2019 to 19-07-2019 under CEN 01/2018″

On clicking, a PDF containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for DV and medical Exam will be displayed

Check the roll number and DV time

Download the PDF page of necessary for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Notification for Document Verification: RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019 DV Notification

