RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the date for correction of bank account details through its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the notification by following the instructions given here.

RRB ALP Technician Recruitment 2018-19: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification with a new update regarding the refund of those who have not yet received due to the failure of transactions. The Board has extended the date for correction of bank account details. According to the latest update on the official website of RRB, candidates whose refund transaction has failed can submit their correct bank account details till January 6, 2019, through the official website of the Board i.e. – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The notification on the official website reads, “201 CEN-01/2018 – Click here for correction of Bank Account details for the candidates whose refund transaction has failed. Date extended upto 06.01.2019 and link shall be live till 06.01.2019 (ALP & Technician)”.

How to check the notification online?

Log into the official website of RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the relevant link on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different window

Candidates need to login with their Registration Id, Date of Birth and Security Code

Now, click on the relevant option to make corrections enter the correct bank account

Click on save

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More