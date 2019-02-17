RRB ALP, Technician recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys for the Group C second stage of recruitment exam for the post of ALP, Technician on Monday, February 18 at 12 pm on the regional official websites. The answer keys, questions papers, responses will be available till February 20 11:59 pm, as per the official notification. The candidates can view, download the same by visiting the official websites.

The candidates can download the answer key latest by February 20. In case of errors with the answer keys, the candidates can also raise the objections. The candidates can raise the objections from February 19 to 20, 2019. They need to immediately visit the official website to raise the objections to avoid further convenience. They can submit the objections along with supporting proofs ta the RRB official website.

The candidates can also view and download the RRB ALP question papers, responses on all the regional official websites. The second stage CBT for ALP & Technician posts against CEN 01/2018 was held on January 21, 22, 23 and February 08, 2019

The candidates have to pay Rs 50 per question for raising the objections.

RRB Group C answer key: Steps to raise an objection

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB group C answer key on the home page

Step 3: A login page will appear. Log-in using your registration number

Step 4: Click on the ‘Raise Object’ link

Step 5: Raise the objection for the questions, pay a fee and submit

Here are the important instructions while raising the objections

The language of medium to raise the objections is English, as per the latest guidelines.

The candidates’ fees only are refunded, if their answer is deemed correct by the panel.

RRB constitutes a panel of experts every time, to check the objections. If the objections are fully accepted, then the final answer key will be released.

