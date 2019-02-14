The Indian Railways will declare the RRB CBT 2 answer key for the post of ALP Technician by the end of this week or at the beginning of the week on all the regional official websites. The second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held by the Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs of Indian Railways.

The Indian Railways will announce the RRB CBT 2 answer key for the post of ALP Technician by the end of this week or at the beginning of the week on all the regional official websites. The second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held by the Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs of Indian Railways. The RRB ALP CBT as held in the month of January and February 2019. The RRB ALP 2nd Stage CBT exam 2018 was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019 and on February 08, 2019. The answer keys will be available on the regional official websites of RRBs like rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Around 60,000 vacancies were declared in the previous year. The RRB ALP answer key were announced much before the results declared by the Board. Meanwhile, RRB Group D results are concerned, the officials will soon be declared. There is no fixed date which will be declared by the Board.

The Indian Railways is undergoing a recruitment drive. It is one of the biggest recruitment drives of all the times. The examination was conducted for the candidates who had appeared due to certain reasons.

As per the reports, Railways had announced more than 1.2 lakh vacancies for various posts like Level 1 (Group D) and Level 2 (ALP and Technicians). A total of 2.5 crore candidates applied for the posts.

More than 1.3 lakh vacancies will be announced by the Railways. The first stage Computer-Based Test was conducted from August 09, 2018 to September 04, 2018.

The qualifiers of the 1st stage CBT exam will have to appear for 2nd stage CBT. A total 64,371 posts are vacant. Out of which 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.

