RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: The announcement of the RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT result has begun. The result will be released on RRB regional websites. Till now, RRB Thiruvananthapuram has declared the result. The candidates are requested to download the result and check their roll number in pdf respectively. The result will be available in pdf form. The candidates who will qualify the first stage CBT will appear for the second stage CBT. Over 36 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Meanwhile, the candidates who appeared for the RRB Thiruvananthapuram can visit the regional official website. On the website, click on the link which mentioned the names of the provisionally shortlisted candidates along with the roll numbers. These candidates will appear for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) as per their merit and post preferences.

Following are the steps to check the result.

1. Visit the regional RRB website.

2. Click on the link mentioned for RRB ALP CBT result.

3. A document will appear in a pdf format

4. Download the document in pdf

5. Check for your roll number in the pdf

The roll numbers are arranged horizontally in ascending order and not in order of merit. The second stage CBT for RRB ALP and Technician recruitment is scheduled to be conducted from 12/ December/2018 to 14/December/2018.

All the shortlisted candidates who will appear for the second stage are required to visit the official websites of RRBs to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT. The candidates can also download through SMS and E-mail.

The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to examination date.

