RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: Railway Recruitment Board will announce the RRB ALP Technician Group C Result 2018 in the second week of December @ rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the latest notification, the second round Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from December 24, 2018. To check and download the RRB Group C ALP Technician result 2018, once it is out, the candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to declare the RRB ALP Technician Group C Result 2018 on its official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the reports, the RRB will publish the result in the second week of December and second round Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from December 24, 2018. The RRB is expected to share the admit cards 3 days before the second stage exam. The applicants who will qualify for the RRB ALP Technician second examination 2018 are advised to visit the RRB’s official website— rrbcdg.gov.in for other details.

The RRB ALP Technician Revised Result 2018 will be published rrbcdg.gov.in, which can be also viewed on its all zonal websites of Indian Railways. Earlier notification of the RRB reads, “All the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through official website of RRB/SMS/Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT. The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to the examination date.”

To check and download the RRB Group C ALP Technician result 2018, once it is out, the candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

Steps to check and download the RRB Group C ALP Technician result 2018:

Step 1: Visit RRB’s official website– rrb.gov.in or any zonal website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Step 2: On the top of the page, click on the link that reads, the RRB Group C ALP Technician result 2018 latest updates.

Step 3: Click on the relevant link.

Step 4: A new window will pop on the screen.

Step 5: Download and the RRB Group C ALP Technician result 2018 PDF file.

Step 6: Take a print out of your scorecard for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More