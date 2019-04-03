RRB ALP, Technician Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways is all set to declare the result for RRB ALP, Technician 2nd CBT Exam 2019 on its official website. All the candidates are advised to check the instructions to download the RRB ALP, Technician Result by visiting the website of RRB - rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB ALP, Technician Result 2019: The Indian Railways has announced the date for RRB Auto Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Result 2019. According to the reports, the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB will declare the RRB ALP, Technician Result 2019 through its official website on April 6, 2019.

All the candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination held in the Computer-Based format must check the instructions to download the result from the official website of Indian railways as soon as the results are published by the Board. Candidates need to log into the website – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ for details regarding the result.

How to check the RRB ALP Technician Result 2019?

Visit the official website of RRB or Indian Railways as mentioned above – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

The candidates need to click on the link that indicates the link to download the result of ALP Technician Exam 2nd CBT 2019

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, enter the required details and click on the submit button

The RRB ALP Technician Result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the result for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of RRB: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Moreover, the recruitment authority had last month updated the RRB ALP and Technician answer key link and provisional scorecard on the official website. Candidates can access the RRB Group C, ALP and Technician CBT 2 result 2019 on the RRN websites April 6 onwards only. According to reports in leading websites, above 5 lakh candidates appeared in the second CBT examination of ALP and Technician recruitment 2018-19.

