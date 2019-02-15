RRB ALP, Technician Answer Key 2018: The result of the second stage Computer Based Test or CBT of RRB ALP and Technician Examination is set to be released on the official website anytime soon. Candidates can check the details on the regional website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to download the same.

RRB ALP, Technician Answer Key 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is shortly going to release the RRB ALP answer key on its official website today i.e. February 15, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in second stage Computer Based Test or CBT can log on to the official website of Indian Railways and download the pdf containing the ALP Answer Key. Candidates must note that the answer keys have been published and the facility to raise objection against any incorrect answers will be opened on the official website soon.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so that they don’t miss out any important information regarding the filing of objections through the online portal. Also, candidates will have to submit an application fee.along with their objections. Candidates have to submit proof supporting their objections at the RRB websites. They can also download the answer keys from the regional websites where they had appeared for the examination.

Meanwhile, the second stage Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician 2018 examination had been held by the Board on January 21, 22 and 23, this year.

How to check RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2018?

1. Log on to the official website of RRB as mentioned above

2. Search for the link that reads, “RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Answer Keys 2018” on the homepage and click on it

3. Now, enter all the required details such as registration or roll number and click on submit

4. The RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key will be displayed on the computer screen

5. Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

According to reports, there are a total of 64,371 vacancies against the Assistant Loco Pilot and other posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More