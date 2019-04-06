RRB ALP, Technician Results 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB on behalf of the Indian Railways has released the RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 results through the official website of RRBs. Candidates can check the details regarding the next stage of the recruitment process i.e. the Aptitude Test and steps to download the result using a mobile phone.

Moreover, candidates Candidates of CEN-01/18 may click on the link given in the official websites to know their score of CBT2 and shortlisting status for Aptitude test.

How to download RRB ALP CBT 2 Results with a mobile phone?

At first, log in to a browser with your smartphone

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN 01/2018 (Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians)”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a pdf page

Download the same and go through the pdf

Take a screenshot for reference if necessary

Meanwhile, candidates must note that the qualified candidates have been shorlisted based on their performance in the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) which was conducted January 21, 22 and 23 and February 8, 2019, by Railway Recruitment Board on behalf of the Indian Railways. The examination was conducted for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians posts against the advertisement number CEN 01/2018.

Those who have been declared qualifiefd in the CBT 2 will have to appear in the Aptitude Test scheduled on April 16, 2019 at various zonal RRB offices. Candidates must also note that the guidelines and sample Mock link for Computer Based Aptitude Test of the Aptitude test will be made available by the Board on the official websites of RRBs and RDSO (www.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in>Directorates>Psycho‐Technical) from April 10, 2019 to April 16, 2019.

Direct link to go to the Result Notification pdf: http://www.examprog.com/rail/rrb/file/Alp_stage1_RRB_KOLKATA_V1_05Apr19up.pdf

