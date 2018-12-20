RRB ALP, Technician exam revised result 2018: The first stage CBT exam revised results of Auto Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment has been announced. Candidates can check the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to download the RRB ALP, Technician revised result 2018 the website - rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB ALP, Technician exam revised result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally released the much-awaited result of RRB ALP, Technician exam 2018 for Auto Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment through its official website today, December 20, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination are advised to check the website of RRB or Indian Railways and download the result sheet by logging into – www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the latest media reports, the results for the first stage of CBT examination conducted by the Board for the recruitment of candidates were supposed to be released by 3:00 PM today. The Board has conducted this examination to fill up 27,795 vacant posts in Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 technician posts.

The first stage CBT examination result was announced on November 2 but due to wrong answer key translation candidates slammed the Board after which the Board released a notification for fresh results. The notification read, “Fresh result of 1st Stage CBT with the revised list of candidates selected for 2nd stage CBT is expected to be published by 20.12.2018.”

How to check the fresh result on the official website of RRB?

Visit RRB’s official website as mentioned-above

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the registration details and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the RRB ALP, Technician Result

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the first stage CBT exam revised Result 2018:

