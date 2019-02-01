RRB ALP, Technician: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct a re-examination for ALP, Technician second stage computer-based test (CBT) from January 21 to 23, 2019. Those who couldn't appear for the examination due to bad weather in northern region of India are requested re-appear for the same.

While speaking to a leading daily, the RRB official Angaraj Mohan said the candidates belonging to northern region couldn’t appear for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) due to freezing weather. Keeping in mind the same, the Board has decided to reschedule the examinations for the candidates again. The date of which will be released on the official website on Saturday.

Rubbishing the earlier reports regarding the RRB Group D results, Angaraj Mohan confirmed that the results will be declared on February 13, 2019. The qualifiers of the second-stage CBT and the group D exam will appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The dates of the same will be announced soon.

Quoting about the first phase of the recruitment, the officials said the Railway Board is all set to advertise for the first phase of the recruitment in February. While the second stage will be announced in May. The entire recruitment process will be completed by August 2021.

Not just that, the Indian railways has also announced the vacancies for additional 2.5 lakh posts. In this, a new 10 per cent quota will be applicable for the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railway had advertised for the recruitment of over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D.

Over 2.5 crore candidates had applied for the post. However, the recruitment process for both the categories will be completed by August 2019.

