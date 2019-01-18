RRB ALP, Technician Stage 2 Admit card 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards of ALP, Technician Stage 2 CBT Exam on the regional websites. Candidates can now download the same by following the steps given below.

RRB APL, Technician Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the admit card or hall ticket for the APL, Technician recruitment second stage computer-based test (CBT) through its official regional websites. According to reports, the Board is all set to conduct the 2nd Stage CBT at various examination centres from January 21, 2019, to January 23, 2019, as per the schedule released on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the first stage and have qualified in the same will have to appear in the next round of the recruitment exam.

Reports say that the admit cards can be downloaded from the website of the following regional RRBs: RRB Bangalore, RRB Allahabad, RRB Mumbai, RRB Ajmer, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), among others.

RRB ALP and Technician 2018 recruitment drive are being conducted by the Board to fill up 64,371 vacant posts. Reports say that there are 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts while 36,576 technician posts under the RRB. Candidates must note that the RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2018 is mandatory for appearing in the upcoming 2nd stage CBT Exam to be held this year for the recruitment of ALP and Technician posts.

How to download RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card?

Log into the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrcb.gov.in

Search for the link that reads RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card exam city and date intimation on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Now, fill in the details on the page and submit online

A new page will open

Here, click on the relevant link to check the instructions to download the admit card and click on it

Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

Direct link to download the RRB Technician Admit card for 2nd stage CBT exam 2019: https://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

