RRB ALP Technician: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised the admit card of the ALP, Technician stage 2 on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the latest notification released by the RRB board, the candidates who have qualified the CBT 1 examination can download their admit card from the official website. According to the official notification, the admit cards was released at 1 pm on February 5, 2019. The last date to avail the admit card on February 8 at 1 pm.

Steps to download: RRB ALP Technician admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Stage 2 ALP, Technician revised admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a registration page

Step 4: Login using your registration number and password

Step 5: Admit card will be appeared. Save it fro the future

RRB ALP Admit card 2019: Important instructions by RRB

The important note is that no candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without e-admit card. Take out the print out for future use.

Download the coloured print out of the admit card or hall ticket on an A4-size paper.

Don’t forget to carry admit card, passport-sized photograph and a valid government identity proof to the examination centre.

Initially, The Railway Recruitment Board, was known as ‘Railway Service Commission’. However, in January 1985, It was renamed as Railway Recruitment Board. Since May 28th 2015 , RRB Office is situated in railway building at Railway Colony, Near Railway Station, Chandigarh. Each RRB consists of a Chairman, Member Secretary / Deputy Secretary or an Assistant Secretary and a non-gazetted staff.



