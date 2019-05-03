RRB ALP & Technician Stage 3 2019 Aptitude Test: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release admit cards for RRB ALP & Technician Stage 3 2019 Aptitude Test on May 6. Candidates who have applied for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot can now access their score card, exam city slip and travel pass on its official website- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB ALP & Technician Stage 3 2019 Aptitude Test: The admit card for RRB ALP & Technician CBAT 3rd Stage will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board soon. Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release the admit cards on May 6. In its latest notification, candidates can check their scorecard, exam city slip and travel pass for Stage 3 of Aptitude Test on the official website along with the dates of the exam on its official website- Click Here. However, the following details are available for those who have already cleared Stage 2 exam.

RRB ALP Technician CBT 3 Aptitude Test will be conducted on May 10 for the candidates who have applied for Assistant Loco Pilot Posts. The aptitude test will be conducted online and comprise of five tests. There will be no negative marking and candidates would have to score a minimum T-score of 42 in each test of test battery to qualify for the post. The following guidelines will be applicable to all candidates and there will be no relaxation permissible on any ground.

The Computer-Based Aptitude Test was earlier scheduled on April 16, 2019. The revised dates will now be announced shortly. According to the latest notification, the aptitude tests have been postponed considering an error in answer key of few questions and the actual score of few candidates. To ensure fair checking, RRB has decided to evaluate the correctness of final keys and evaluation. The Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing a revised list of shortlisted candidates on its official websites.

After clearing the aptitude list, shortlisted candidates will face an interview round followed by a training process. Candidates will be able to access their admit cards on all the regional official website of Railway board.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App