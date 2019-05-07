RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3: The hall tickets, exam city slip and travel pass or shortlisted candidates have been released for the Stage 3 or Computer-Based test stage 3 for the post of Auto Loco Pilot, Technician on Monday, May 6, 2019 on all the regional official websites. If not downloaded, they can do the same through regional official websites.

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) released the hall ticket, exam city slip and travel pass or shortlisted candidates for the Stage 3 or Computer-Based test 3 on Monday, May 6, 2019. This test is conducted for the post of Auto Loco Pilot, Technician. In case the candidates who haven’t downloaded can do the same from the official website or regional websites. Examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2019, Friday. There are various regional official websites through which the candidates can check their result.

RRB ALP, technician CBT 3 aptitude test: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB ALP, Technician CBT 3 Aptitude Test: Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to take an aptitude test comprising five tests. The total duration of the test is 71 minutes. Candidates can score a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test. The qualifiers will be recruited at the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP).

RRB ALP, technician CBT 3 aptitude test admit card: Check steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB ALP, Tech admit card, Exam city slip.’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the same, take out a print out for future use.

A total of 64,371 vacant posts are to be filled, through this recruitment drive. The examination was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 9, 2019.

