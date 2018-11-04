RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018: The ALP and Technician recruitment examination results have been released by the Indian Railways on its official website. Candidates need to log into rrbcdg.gov.in and download their scores from the same.

RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has finally released the RRB ALP and Technician recruitment exam results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results by logging into the official website of the Board – rrbcdg.gov.in. According to reports, more than 35 lakh candidates have appeared for the recruitment examinations conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board. The candidates can also download their final answer keys of the 1st stage CBT from the official website.

How to check the RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018?

Log into the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board – rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Click here to view candidates’ Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)”

Click on this link

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the same and check if your roll number exists on the list

The candidates must note that those who clear the 1st stage of CBT or Computer-based Test for the ALP or Technician examination will have to appear for the 2nd stage of the CBT examination conducted by the Board for the recruitment. The Board has also released the date of second stage CBT for RRB ALP and Technician recruitment through its official website. As per reports, the examination has been scheduled from December 12 to December 14, 2018.

Candidates can download the result by clicking on this link directly: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/CEN-01_2018%20-%20Result%201st%20Stage%20CBT_pdf.pdf

Click on this link to download the Answer Key: https://rrbalp.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

