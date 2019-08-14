RRB Bangalore JE CBT 1 Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board, Bangalore has released the RRB Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for RRB Junior Engineer Examination 2019. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the result by visiting the official website of RRB Bangalore.

All those candidates those who had appeared in the exam and were waiting for the result can check the result by visiting the official website of RRB Bangalore. In order to check the result, the candidates must keep their roll number handy, The Board has released the result in PDF format so that you can easily see your result by entering the roll number.

Many candidates have appeared in the exam, out of which across a total of 106444 students have qualified in this exam. The Selected candidates are now eligible to RRB JE 2nd Stage-CBT. The second phase of RRB JE CBT is expected to be conducted during the last week of August or first week of September 2019.

Selected candidates advised visiting the website/SMS/Email to download their City intimation to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT about 10 days prior to examination.

Steps to check RRB Bangalore JE CBT 1 Result

Step 1: Visit the website of RRB JE Bangalore, www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, ‘CEN 3/2018 – List of Candidates Shortlisted for CBT II Published’

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page,

Step 4: A PDF file, containing the result of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your result here by entering your roll number.

Step 6: Download the same for future reference.

RRB JE CBT 1 exam was conducted from 22 May to 02 June 2019 and 26 June to 28 June 2019 (for some states).

