RRB Bangalore NTPC Admit card 2019. The admit card for RRB NTPC exam 2019 for Banglore zone will be on the official website of RRB Bangalore, ie. rrbbnc.gov.in.Also, the exam city and exam date will be announced with the release of hall ticket.

Moreover, the exam city and exam date will be announced with the release of hall ticket. Also, candidates those who have applied for the RRB NTPC exam are eligible to download the hall ticket.

RRB Bangalore NTPC Admit card 2019: Steps to download RRB Bangalore NTPC Hall Ticket 2019

Step 1: Log in the official website of the RRB Bangalore Zone, ie.rrbbnc.gov.in

Step 2: At the homepage, click on the link which says ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: After that candidate are required to enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth respectively.

Step 4: After filling the details correctly, candidates should click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of the future reference.

To download the Admit Card for RRB Bangalore NTPC 2019 Exam, candidates must note that they must have

Registration Number (As received while applying) and Password/Date of Birth (D.O.B) in order to access the page conveniently.

RRB CBT Phase I will be held in July 2019 and the admit card will be released 10 days before the RRB NTPC exam.

