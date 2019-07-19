RRB Bilaspur NTPC Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Bilaspur on the official website- rrbbilaspur.gov.in. Under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates, there are over 35,000 vacancies are available in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Bilaspur is all set to release the hall ticket for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on the official website — rrbbilaspur.gov.in. Over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways are on offer for the interested candidates. Two stages of exams- computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test are necessary for the candidates to be qualified for the recruitment.

Selected candidates will then be called for medical test and document verification test. Final result will be announced and on the basis of the merit, the candidates will be selected.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB NTPC Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’, on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration id

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the hall ticket. Take a print out of the same.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

In every CBTs, correct answer will carry one mark. Since there will be negative marking, for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.

CBT examinations will be conducted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. For the qualification, the candidates need to score a minimum of 42 marks.

This is applicable to all the candidates irrespective of community or category that is SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen. There will be no relaxation in the minimum score.

While for the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature. Marks obtained in typing skill test will not be added for making merit.

Candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.

