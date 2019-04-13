RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts update: The recruitment to the posts of Staff & Welfare Inspector and Junior Translator/Hindi translators' mentioned under the Ministerial and Isolated category posts, published via CEN-03/2019 has been withdrawn by the Railway Recruitment Board. The candidates are allowed to modify till April 30, 2019. Notification has been mentioned on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts update: The Railway Recruitment Board, has withdrawn the vacancies of Staff & Welfare Inspector and Junior Translator/Hindi translators’ mentioned under the Ministerial and Isolated category posts published via CEN-03/2019. In view of the change of work pattern in Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), Varanasi, the candidates who applied for DLW in the above categories are allowed to modify their RRBs/Railways/PUs and category options. They are also allowed to modify till April 30, 2019. They will not to be charged any fees for modifying the online application form. This has been mentioned in the latest notification on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

One vacancy of each posts, that is, Staff and Welfare Inspector and Junior/ Hindi translator has been withdrawn. This means, in total two vacancies have been cancelled.

The last date to apply for the ministerial & isolated posts have been extended by the Railway Recruitment Board till April 22, 2019. There are a total of 1,665 posts for the ministerial, as well as isolated category.

The interested ones can register themselves for recruitment till April 22, 2019. Prior to this, the last date was April 7, 2019. Candidates will be allowed to pay the application fee via online mode till April 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, the application window for Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Group D Level-1 post has been closed on Friday, April 12. A total of 103,769 RRC level-1 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,03,769 RRC level-1 posts are to be filled. Level 1 posts category includes vacancy of Track maintenance Grade IV, Helper/assistant in several technical departments, assistant pointsman and level 1 posts in other departments. About 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts, while the rest 30,000 posts are paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories. The tentative examination date is from the month of September- October 2019.

