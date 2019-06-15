East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: The East Central Railway has released 20 posts for Junior Clerk in its zone. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by following the prescribed format by visiting the official website of er.indianrailways.gov.in or or before July 1, 2019.

Important date to note:

Last date for submission of online application: July 1, 2019

Number of vacancies released by East Central Railway:

Junior Clerk: 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Clerk Posts:

Educational Qualification : Each interested candidate willing to apply should be 12th pass and have a typing speed of 40 wpm in English and 35 wpm in the Hindi Language.



Pay Scale for Junior Clerk Posts: Rs. 1900 Level – 2

Steps apply for East Central Railway Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates will have to download the form from the official website of East Central Railways or collect it from any nearby Railway office. Fill the application form with your personal, educational and experience related details. You will have to submit the filled application form along with the documents to the Personnel Department, Hajipur on or before July 1, 2019.

Selection Procedure for Junior Clerk Posts:

Each candidates who applied for the post will be selected on the basis of their respective written test and skill test which will take place later in the year. The entire entrance exam schedule will be released by the East Central Railway on their official website.

