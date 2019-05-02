RRB Exam Calendar 2019-20: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have declared a lot of recruitment opportunities for this year at different positions including Junior Engineer (JE), Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) and Level 1 Group D Posts.

RRB Exam Calendar 2019-20: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have declared a lot of recruitment opportunities for this year at different positions including Junior Engineer (JE), Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) and Level 1 Group D Posts. From this calendar, candidates will be able to remember important dates in a quick view. This tentative exam schedule aims at helping students to prepare more efficiently for the upcoming examinations.

These dates will help the students make a study plan to suit their time and help cover the syllabus fully. Take a look at the full RRB 2019-20 Exam Calendar.

RRB JE 2019 (13487 Vacancies)

Starting date of registration: 2nd Jan 2019

Closing Date of registration: 31st Jan 2019

Expected date of Exam: 1st Stage CBT during April/May, 2019

RRB NTPC 2019 (35208 Vacancies)

Starting date of registration: 1st March 2019

Closing date of registration: 31st March 2019

Expected date of Examination: 1st Stage CBT between June to September 2019

RRB Paramedical 2019 Exam (1937 Vacancies)

Starting date of registration: 4th March 2019

Closing date of registration: 2nd April 2019

Expected date of Examination: During the 1st week of June 2019

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Exam (1665 Vacancies)

Starting date of registration: 8th March 2019

Closing date of registration: 22nd April 2019

Expected date of Examination: Between June – July 2019

RRB/RRC Group D 2019 Level 1 Posts (103769 Vacancies)

Starting date of registration: 12th March 2019

Closing date of registration: 12th April 2019

Expected date of Examination: Between September-October 2019

RPF Constable Ancillary Recruitment 2019

Starting date of registration: 1st January

Closing date of registration: 30th January 2019

Expected date of Examination: CBT between Feb – Mar 2019

The students who are willing to crack the Railway Recruitment Board examinations should pull up the socks now and start prepping up. To cover all the topics efficiently, the aspirants should make a more clear vision and start creating study plans and time tables from now. These preparation strategies help a lot in cracking the examination and bagging a reputed Government/Railway Job.

