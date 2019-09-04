RRB Exam Calendar 2019-2020 Updated: Railway is giving opportunities to the freshers and experienced candidates. Railway has announced various jobs in different departments, get all the details and the updated job calendar of the railway here.

RRB Exam Calendar 2019-2020 Updated: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells(RRCs) has announced many vacancies this year for different designations such as Junior Engineer (JE), Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Paramedical, Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) and Level 1 Group D Posts.

Railway has given many opportunities to the students who wish to do government jobs or want to work in railways. Railway’s job was open for all this year be a fresher or an experienced.

RRB Exam Calendar 2019-2020 Updated:

RRB 2019-20 Exam Calendar Exam Name Vacancies Application Start – Closing Date Tentative Date of Exam RRB JE 2019 CBT-1 13464



2nd Jan 2019 – 31st Jan 2019 From 22nd May till 2nd June 2019 onwards Rescheduled Cancelled Exam Dates – 26th to 28th June 2019 RRB JE 2019 CBT-2 28thAugust to 1st September 2019 RRB NTPC 2019 35208 1st March 2019 – 31st March 2019 1st Stage CBT between June to September 2019 RRB Paramedical 2019 Exam

1937 4th March 2019 – 2nd April 2019 19th, 20th and 21st July 2019

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Exam

1665 8th March 2019 – 22nd April 2019 Between June – July 2019 RRB/RRC Group D 2019 Level 1 Posts

103769 12th March 2019 – 12th April 2019 Between September-October 2019 RPF Constable Ancillary Recruitment 2019 1st January to 30th January 2019 CBT between Feb – Mar 2019

RRB JE 2019 Exam

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited application for total 13487 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). Eligible Candidates may start applying for these posts from 2nd January 2019 till 31st January 2019. RRB JE 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam will be held from 22nd May 2019 onwards.

RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2019 EXAM

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) from eligible candidates for various posts in Level 1 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, and level-1 posts in other departments. Eligible Candidates can apply from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 for a total 10,37,69 Vacancies. RRB/RRC MI Level 1 Posts CBT 2019 Exam will be held between September to October 2019.

RRB NTPC 2019 EXAM

RRB has invited applications from eligible candidates (Graduate/ Undergraduates) for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for total 35208 Vacancies (69 vacancies OF DLW have been removed under RRB Allahabad). RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam will be held between June to September 2019.

RRB Paramedical 2019 EXAM

RRB has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Paramedical Categories (Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc.) in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for total 1937 vacancies. RRB Paramedical CBT 2019 Exam will be held tentatively during 1st week of June 2019.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 EXAM

RRB has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc. in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. RRB MI 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam will be held between June to July 2019. Eligible Candidates can apply from 8th March 2019 till 22nd April 2019 for a total 1665 Vacancies.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App