RRB exams 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhubaneswar has postponed the Computer Based Test (CBT) for it’s latest recruitment. According to the reports, RRB Bhubaneswar rescheduled the CBT test for candidates appearing at 2 exam centres of Khurda district. Bhubaneswar Railways was scheduled to conduct examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) posts, Junior engineers (IT) and depot material superintendent (DMS).

The reports say Indian Railways took the decision to postpone the examination due to a technical glitch while the first stage of the test was going on. Talking to the media, Subrata Sarkar, Chairman of RRB Bhubaneswar said that after witnessing problem in the first stage, the Railways decided to reschedule the examination for second and third stages which were about to be held at BIIT.

He added that candidates will get revised exam schedule, date, time and venue via SMS and email. The Bhubaneswar Railways will also publish a notice on its official website @ www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Other RRB Jobs 2019:

Candidates who are looking forward to work with the Indian Railways can apply for 992 RRB job. According to the RRB’s latest notification, Indian Railways has invited job applications for various jobs in Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online before June 2, 2019, through RRB’s official website @ rrbcdg.gov.in.

The 992 jobs include electrician, carpenter, painter and welder and many other jobs.

List of vacancy for freshers:

Fitter- 260

Machinist- 80

Painter- 80

Welder- 290

Electrician- 200

Carpenter- 80

Check vacancy details released for ex-ITI candidates:

Carpenter- 40

Electrician- 120

Fitter- 140

Mechanist – 40

Painter- 40

Welder- 130

Passa- 2

