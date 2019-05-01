Railway Recruitment Board RRB: This year, the Railway Recruitment Board along with Railway Recruitment Cells announced lakhs of vacancies for the post of Level 1 Group D, Junior Engineer, Non-Technical Popular Categories, Ministerial and Isolated Categorie. Given below are the important RRB examination dates.

Railway Recruitment Board RRB: Lakhs of vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, Ministerial and Isolated Categories, Non- Technical Popular Categories, Level 1 Group D and Paramedical were released by the Railway Recruitment Cells and Railway Recruitment Boards. Online applications for interested and most importantly eligible candidates were made available on the official website of RRB i.e. www.rrbcdg.gov.in on the behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells i.e. RRCs. Given below are the important RRB examination dates from 2019 – 2020 for candidates with the categories:

RRB NTPC 2019 examination date:

69 vacancies of DLW were released by the Railway Recruitment Board under RRB Allahabad.

The first stage of CBT will be conducted between June to September 2019

RRB Paramedical 2019 Examination date:

1937 Vacancies were announced by the RRB.

The first week of June 2019

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Exam date:

1665 Vacancies were released by the Indian Railways.

Between June and July 2019

RRB/RRC Group D 2019 Level examination date:

103769 Vacancies of RRB Group D 2019 Level 1.

Between September to October 2019

RRB NTPC 2019: This year, RRB invited eligible aspirants for the post of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master and Commercial Apprentice under in various zones of Indian Railways and Production Units. The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held between June to September 2019.

RRB Paramedical 2019: Candidates were invited for the post of Paramedical Categories Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent in various categories of Railway zones by the Railway Recruitment Cells and Railway Recruitment Board. The RRB will conduct the RRB Paramedical CBT 2019 examination in the first week of June, this year.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019: Under the Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), posts like Chief Law Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Translator (Hindi) and PGT/TGT/PRT were released by the Railway Recruitment Board for interested and eligible candidates. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted in the month of June or July, this year.

