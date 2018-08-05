RRB Group C, D Admit Card 2018: The admit cards for RRB Group C, ALP, technician examination has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download the RRB Group C Admit card at indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group C, D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group C Admit Card today, i.e. Sunday, August 5, 2018 on its official website indianrailways.gov.in and rrbald.gov.in. The examination for recruitment of Group C and D posts will be conducted by the Board on August 9, 2018.

According to reports, the candidates who appear for the examination should secure at least 42 marks in each of the tests to qualify for the next round of interview. This year, more than 1.2 crore candidates have applied after the notification released during March 2018.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018: The following are the region wise websites to download the admit card

Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

Trivendrum: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018: Steps to download Group C Exam hall tickets online

Visit the official website http://indianrailways.gov.in/ Search for the career link and click on it Now, under that tab click on the option “Download admit cards for Group C, D examination 2018” Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter the necessary credentials and submit Your admit card will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference

To go to the official website and download the admit card for the examination, click on this link: http://indianrailways.gov.in/

