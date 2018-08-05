RRB Group C,D Admit Card 2018: Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download the RRB Group C Admit card through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board at indianrailways.gov.in. The examination will be held on August 9, 2018.

RRB Group C,D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the RRB Group C Admit Card today, i.e. Sunday, August 5, 2018 on its official website. The examination for recruitment of Group C and D candidates will be conducted by the Board on August 9, 2018.

All the candidates who had filled up the application forms for the examination can now download the admit cards from the websites, indianrailways.gov.in and rrbald.gov.in. Also, reports say that more than 1.2 crore candidates have applied after the notification released during March this year.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Admit Card 2018: Steps to download Group C Exam hall tickets online

Log on to the official website http://indianrailways.gov.in/ Search for the careers link and click on it Now, under that tab click on the option “Download admit cards for Group C, D examination 2018” Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter the necessary credentials and submit Your admit card will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference

To go to the official website and download the admit card for the examination, click on this link: http://indianrailways.gov.in/

