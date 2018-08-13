RRB Group C admit card 2018: The RRB Group C recruitment examination admit cards have been released on the official website. Candidates can now log in to the website using their registration number and download the admit card or call letters.

RRB Group C admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit cards or call letters for the upcoming Group C (ALP and Technician) preliminary examination on its official website. As per reports, the ALP and Technician preliminary examination are going to be conducted by the Board on August 17, 2018. Candidates can now download the admit cards by logging into the website rrbmumbai.gov.in or rrbmumbai.gov.in.

Also, it has been reported that more than 66,502 posts will be filled up through the Group C recruitment examination. The Group D recruitment exams for trackmen and other posts is set to begin in September and the admit cards for the same will be released by the Board by the end of August. However, there is no official announcement regarding the release of the RRB Group D exam 2018 Admit Cards.

Steps to download the Group C and Group D admit Cards are given below:

Candidates need to go to the official website of RRB to download their admit card Log in to indianrailways.gov.in or rrbmumbai.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link that reads “RRB Group C Admit Card 2018” or “RRB Group D Admit Card 2018” A new page will open Now enter your registration number and other necessary information and click on Submit Your admit card will appear on the screen your computer Download the same and also take a print out for future reference if necessary

To download the admit cards or call letter directly, click here: https://dc4-g22.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

