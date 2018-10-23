RRB Group C ALP and Technician result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is likely to declare the results of RRB Group C ALP and Technician recruitment examination conducted on September 4 this year. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of RRB for the latest updates regarding the results.

RRB Group C ALP and Technician result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB Group C Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Recruitment Exam Result on its official websites before Diwali this year. According to reports in a leading daily, a source close to the Board has revealed that the results of Group C ALP, Technician is going to be announced much before Diwali. The recruitment examination for ALP and Technician was conducted by the Board on September 4, 2018, where lakhs of candidates had appeared.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can keep checking the official website of RRB so that they can download the results as soon as it is released by the Board. The results when declared will be available on the regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board. Reports say that there are more than 64371 vacant positions for which this recruitment drive was conducted. There are 27,795 posts lying vacant for Aoto Loco Pilot and 36,576 vacancies for the Technician posts.

How to download the RRB Group C ALP and Technician result 2018?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – http://rrbald.gov.in/

Search for the result link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to PDF

Download the PDF and check if your roll number exists on the list

Take a print out of the result sheet for reference

To log into the official website of RRB directly and download the RRB ALP, Technician Results 2018, click on the relevant link given below:

RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More