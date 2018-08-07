RRB Group C, ALP exam 2018: Due massive outrage among candidates from Bihar as many examination centres are quite far-off, the East Central Railway will now ply 2 different trains so that the candidates can travel with convenience at their respective examination centres. The exam will be conducted on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C and D.

The exam will take place on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C and D and the time duration of the examination will be of 60 minute

RRB Group C, ALP exam 2018: Following much anxiety among various candidates from Bihar as their examination centres are placed far-off, the East Central Railway will now help candidates to travel with ease, There will be 2 trains Danapur and Secundrabad, Patna and Indore. Both of them will start from on August 7 and will return on August 9.

Media reports say that the 03253 Patna-Indore Special Express will start its journey on Tuesday, August 7 at 5:05 pm and the train will stop at Ara, Buxar, Mughalsarai (Pandeet Deen Dayal Upadhya), Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow Junction, Kanpur, Jhansi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore. It is reportedly said that it will return its journey on Thursday, August 9 at 8:30 pm.

The other train, 03241 Danapur-Secundrabad Exam Special which was earlier departed on the same day at 11:30 am, will cover stations — Ara, Buxar, Mughalsarai (Pandeet Deen Dayal Upadhya), Allahabad, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Balharshah, Secundrabad. The train will depart on August 9 at 6: 12 am and will reportedly reach in the afternoon.

While the exam will take place on August 9 for the recruitment to the posts of Group C and D and the time duration of the examination will be of 60 minutes and will be conducted in 15 different languages. Around 1.5 crore candidates have applied for nearly 1 lakh jobs, according to the notification which was released in March this year.

