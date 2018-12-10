RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the withheld candidates of Group C ALP, Technician exams on the official website rrbald.gov.in. However, the revised results of RRB ALP Technician 2018 is yet to be declared by the Board.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2018: As per the latest notification of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the Board has declared the results of the withheld candidates of Group C ALP, Technician exams on the official website rrbald.gov.in. The application number dated (CEN 01/2014) stated that some candidates’ results are still withheld for further clarification. The final results of this exam were declared on May 5, 2017. The official notification further reads that the results of the candidates were withheld for certain clarification. They have been now cleared for inclusion in the provisional panel.

However, the revised results of RRB ALP Technician 2018 will be declared on December 20 by the Board. The candidates who will qualify the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations have to appear for the second stage CBT. The second stage CBT is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

RRB recruitment 2018: Paper pattern of second stage CBT

Part A: The candidates will have to take the examination for a duration of 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe). The candidates will have to answer 100 questions.

Negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

Part B: Exam duration is 60 minutes. With 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe. The candidates will have to undertake a total of 75 questions. For every incorrect answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

A total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared for the first stage examination from August 9 to September 4, 2018 by Railway Recruitment Board. There will be 440 centres where the examination will take place.

