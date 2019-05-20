RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: RRB on behalf of the Indian Railways has re-scheduled the RRB Group C ALP Technician Examinations for the cyclone affected candidates. The examination will be held tomorrow, i.e. on May 21st 2019. Check how to download the RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019 admit cards given in this article below.

RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board on behalf of the Indian Railways has re-scheduled the RRB Group C ALP Technician Examinations for the cyclone affected candidates. The examination will be held tomorrow, i.e. on May 21, 2019. All those candidates who have submitted their applications for appearing in the examination but couldn’t do.so due to the devastating Cyclone Fani that swept Odisha recently will have to take the exam.

Candidates can now download their respective admit cards from the official website of RRB. The RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019 hall tickets are available now for candidates to download. The RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019 was conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB on May 10, 2019 in three shifts.

Candidates who have faced difficulties due to technical issue regarding unavailability of image representation will also be eligible to appear in the RRB recruitment examination that has been re-scheduled on May 21, 2019. The RRB admit cards can also be accessed via regional official website of the Board.

RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: How to download RRB ALP, Technician admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit all the regional official websites of the Indian Railways or click on this link : http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’ on the homepage

Step 3: On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Step 4: Here enter the registration details and click on submit button

Step 5: The RRB ALP Technician Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen of your computer

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out of the Hall Tickets for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Admit Card for RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2019: CEN-01/2018 – Notice of Instructions to Candidates Rescheduled to appear on 21-5-2019 on account of Image not visible issue during CBAT on 10-5-2019 (ALP & Technicians Posts).

