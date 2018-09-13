RRB Group C answer keys: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys for RRB Group C recruitment exam, according to a media report. The answer keys will be available from 9:00am tomorrow till September 18 on the official website of Indian Railways @ Indian railways.gov.in.

RRB Group C answer keys: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys for RRB Group C recruitment exam, according to a media report. The answer keys will be available from 9:00am tomorrow till September 18 on the official website of Indian Railways @ Indian railways.gov.in. The appeared candidates can also raise objections until September 18. The RRB Group C exam for the recruitment of Assistant Loco-Pilot (ALP) and the technician was held on August 9, 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31. According to a railway official, around 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the notification of which was released in March.

Tomorrow’s answer keys will be provisional and final answer keys will be available after objection management and evaluation of candidate response sheets will be made on the basis of final answer keys.

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Exam 2018: 5 best tips on how to crack RRB Group D Recruitment Exam 2018?

As per the official information, candidates must raise objections only against questions and their respective alternatives. Appeared candidates are advised to raise objections in English language only and substantiate their challenge(s) with an authoritative source of information.

ALSO READ: NHM Assam Recruitment 2018: 324 vacancies against Medical Officer and other posts, apply now @ nhm.assam.gov.in

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the upcoming RRB Group D recruitment examination has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board today, September 13, 2018 which is now accessible from the official website of the Board.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More