RRB Group C exam result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the RRB Group C exam result 2018 for ALP Technician recruitment. The RRB will publish the result on its official website— rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB will also share the result on its all zonal websites. A Railway official told media that result for RRB Group C ALP Technicians will be declared in the second week of December 2018. Earlier, the RRB Group C exam result 2018 for ALP Technician recruitment result was scheduled to be out in November, but later, the RRB postponed it and announced to declare the result in December.

The Railway Board officer Angaraj Mohan told the reporters that the RRB is in the last leg of the preparation process and is expected to be declared in December’s second week. The aspirants, who are waiting eagerly for the RRB Group C ALP Technician recruitment result 2018 can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the result, once it is out, from RRB’s official website.

Here are the simple steps to check and download the result for RRB Group C ALP Technician recruitment result 2018:

Log on to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrb.gov.in.

Search for the latest updates.

Under the announcement section, click on the relevant link.

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page.

Read the details in the PDF thoroughly and download it.

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary.

