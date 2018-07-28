Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification about the marking scheme for the RRB Group C (ALP and Technician) exam 2018. The notification is about the first stage CBT exam. All the aspiring candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can now check the marking scheme fort the same on the RRB official website.

RRB Group C Recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification about the marking scheme for the RRB Group C (ALP and Technician) exam 2018. The notification is about the first stage CBT exam. All the aspiring candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can now check the marking scheme fort the same on the RRB official website. The marking scheme is specifically for RRB Group C posts including Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician.

The notification regarding the marking scheme was released on RRB official website on July 25. According to the scheme, CBT exam first stage Group C paper will have 75 questions. The questions will be based on general intelligence and reasoning, general science, mathematics subject, general awareness and current affairs.

Further breaking the marking scheme, then there will be 20 mathematics questions, 25 general intelligence and reasoning questions, 20 general science questions, and 10 questions from the general awareness and current affairs category. In total, candidate will have an hour or 60 minutes to answer the questions while PWD candidates will get 80 minutes to solve the paper.

Previously on July 21, the RRB has released notification for the dates and admit card of the exam and they have released the marking scheme. First stage exam for the RRB Group C post will commence from August 9, 2018 while the call letters are expected to be issued 4 days before the exam.

