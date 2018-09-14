The Railway Recruitment Board, Group D 2018 examination is around the corner and the admit card has been released by the government today. According to the official notice given by the government, the Railway Group D examination is slated to begin from September 17, 2018. The students who aspire to work for the Indian Railways in future must have already enrolled for the examination.
Important things to remember:
* The entrance examination will be a ‘computer-based test’ which will have 100 objective questions from the subjects such as Reasoning, General Intelligence, Mathematics, General awareness and Science.
* Negative marking will be done while checking. 1/3 marks for every wrong answer will be deducted.
* The minimum marks or the cut off required to qualify the RRB Group D examination for different categories will be
UR/General – 40
OBC – 30%
SC/ST – 30%
The pattern of the question paper will be:
General Intelligence and Reasoning
Total number of questions – 30
Mathematics
Total number of questions- 25
General Science
Total number of questions- 25
General Awareness and Current Affairs
Total number of questions- 20
Total number of questions- 100
The detailed syllabus of the examinations helps a student to make a base for preparations and also to build a strategy and routine to achieve the goals. Therefore, we have listed down the syllabus for the Railway Recruitment Examination for all the aspirants.
Mathematics:
Number Systems
HCF & LCM
Ratio and Proportion
Time and Distance
BODMAS
Simple and Compound Interest
Pipes and Cisterns
Calendar and Clock
Algebra
Mensuration
Percentages
General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus:
Analogies
Alphabetical & Number series
Coding and Decoding
Mathematical Operations
Relationships
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagram
Data Interpretation $ Sufficiency
Conclusions & Decision making
Similarities & Differences
Analytical Reasoning Classification
Directions
Statement – Arguments & Assumptions\
General Awareness Syllabus
Books and Authors
Countries and Capitals
Countries and Currencies
Culture
Personalities
Indian Economy
Union Budget
Politics
Awards and Recognitions
Indian History
Indian Geography
Indian Railways
Indian Constitution
Science and Technology
Sports
Also, the students are advised to get a print out of the admit card for further use and checking in the examination hall.
