RRB Group D 2018 released: As the admit card for the Railway recruitment examination has been released, the aspirants have geared up to prepare for the examination. According to the official announcement, the entrance examination will commence from September 17, 2018. Here we have mentioned all the required information regarding the RRB Group D examination.

The students who aspire to work for the Indian Railways in future must have already enrolled for the examination

The Railway Recruitment Board, Group D 2018 examination is around the corner and the admit card has been released by the government today. According to the official notice given by the government, the Railway Group D examination is slated to begin from September 17, 2018. The students who aspire to work for the Indian Railways in future must have already enrolled for the examination.

Important things to remember:

* The entrance examination will be a ‘computer-based test’ which will have 100 objective questions from the subjects such as Reasoning, General Intelligence, Mathematics, General awareness and Science.

* Negative marking will be done while checking. 1/3 marks for every wrong answer will be deducted.

* The minimum marks or the cut off required to qualify the RRB Group D examination for different categories will be

UR/General – 40

OBC – 30%

SC/ST – 30%

ALSO READ: RRB Group C ALP 2018 answer key released @ rrbcdg.gov.in, check out all the details

The pattern of the question paper will be:

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Total number of questions – 30

Mathematics

Total number of questions- 25

General Science

Total number of questions- 25

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Total number of questions- 20

Total number of questions- 100

The detailed syllabus of the examinations helps a student to make a base for preparations and also to build a strategy and routine to achieve the goals. Therefore, we have listed down the syllabus for the Railway Recruitment Examination for all the aspirants.

Mathematics:

Decimals & Fractions

Number Systems

HCF & LCM

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Distance

BODMAS

Simple and Compound Interest

Pipes and Cisterns

Calendar and Clock

Algebra

Mensuration

Percentages

General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus:

Analogies

Alphabetical & Number series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagram

Data Interpretation $ Sufficiency

Conclusions & Decision making

Similarities & Differences

Analytical Reasoning Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments & Assumptions\

ALSO READ: HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018: Apply for 8,218 Group D vacant posts before September 18 @ hssc.gov.in

General Awareness Syllabus

Books and Authors

Countries and Capitals

Countries and Currencies

Culture

Personalities

Indian Economy

Union Budget

Politics

Awards and Recognitions

Indian History

Indian Geography

Indian Railways

Indian Constitution

Science and Technology

Sports

Also, the students are advised to get a print out of the admit card for further use and checking in the examination hall.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More