RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has issued the admit cards for the process of document verification of Group D recruitment exam 2018. All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam can download the RRB Group D 2018 admit cards for the process of document verification from the official regional websites of RRB. The final round of document verification will start from April 12, 2019, for the candidates who have qualified the Computer-based test (CBT) 1, CBT 2 and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Steps to download the RRC RRB Group D admit card:
Step 1: Go to the regional website of RRBs
- RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)
- RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
- Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
- Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
- Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
- Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
- Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
- Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
- Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
- Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
- Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)
- Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)
- Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)
- Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
- Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
- Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
- Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
- Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
- Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
- Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
- Thiruvananthapuram(www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
Step 2: Click on the link saying Group D admit cards present on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open up.
Step 4: Log in using the previously provided details.
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the window.
Document Verification for RRB Group D recruitment:
- Class 10, 12 certificates
- NCVT/SCVT certificate
- SC/ST certificate
- Death certificate of spouse in case of window
- Non-creamy layer certificate
- Jammu and Kashmir certificate
- Photocopy of Aadhaar card
- Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen
- NOC from employer
- Transgender certificate
- Income certificate
- OBC-NCL certificate
- Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment
Candidates will be not allowed to appear in the exam without proper admit cards. Candidates are required to download the admit card, take a print out of the admit card and take the prin out with them to the exam centre in order to get an entry in the examination centre.
