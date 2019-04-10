RRB Group D 2018: RRB has released the admit cards for document verification of Group D recruitment exam. All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam can download the RRB Group D 2018 admit cards for the process of document verification from the official regional websites of RRB.

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has issued the admit cards for the process of document verification of Group D recruitment exam 2018. All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam can download the RRB Group D 2018 admit cards for the process of document verification from the official regional websites of RRB. The final round of document verification will start from April 12, 2019, for the candidates who have qualified the Computer-based test (CBT) 1, CBT 2 and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Steps to download the RRC RRB Group D admit card:

Step 1: Go to the regional website of RRBs

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram(www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the link saying Group D admit cards present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Log in using the previously provided details.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the window.

Document Verification for RRB Group D recruitment:

Class 10, 12 certificates

NCVT/SCVT certificate

SC/ST certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of window

Non-creamy layer certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Income certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

Candidates will be not allowed to appear in the exam without proper admit cards. Candidates are required to download the admit card, take a print out of the admit card and take the prin out with them to the exam centre in order to get an entry in the examination centre.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More