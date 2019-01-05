The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Saturday confirmed the release date of the answer key for RRB group D exam. Reports said that the answer key is expected to be released by next week. The examination was conducted on December 17, 2018, for filling the 62,907 posts at group D level. Besides this, Indian express quoted RRB official, Angraj Mohan saying that the result for RRB group D exam will be released on Friday, January 11, 2019. The candidates are advised to visit the official website @www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ to go through the results.
The examination had a total of 100 multiple type questions that were required to be solved in 90 minutes duration. The students were informed that one-third marks will be deducted for wrong questions. The students are also advised to download and take a print out of the answer key for future reference. Over 1.90 crore candidates had registered for the recruitment exam for the above-mentioned posts.
Here are the steps to download RRB Group D answer key 2018:
Step 1: Visit the official website @rrbcdg.gov.in/
Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘group D 2018 answer key…’
Step 3: A new window will open download the answer key
The details about raising objections to the answer key will activate on the site w.e.f January 11, 2019.
Leave a Reply