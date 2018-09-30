RRB group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has delayed the release of dates, city and schedule for RRB Group D CBT Recruitment Exam 2018. The candidates whose examination is scheduled for October 16 would be able to check the exam details by October 5, 2018, earlier the RRB was scheduled to share the details today, i.e. September 30 on official website @RRB.gov.in.

The exam date and city schedule for the RRB Group D CBT examination were expected to release today, September 30, 2018. While RRB Group D Admit Cards for October 4 exams, however, would be available from today.

Steps to check RRB Group D CBT Exam 2018 details:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board @RRB.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to login to view exam date, city and shift detail for RRB CBT exam 2018.

Step 3: Enter the required details like name and date of birth.

Step 4: Check the exam centre date and other details.

Step 5: Download the file and take a print for future reference.

