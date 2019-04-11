RRB Group D 2018: The Railways Recruitment Cells (RRBC) will begin the second round of document verification round from tomorrow, April 12, 2019 onwards. The candidates who had qualified the computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2, as well as result of the physical efficiency test (PET) will be eligible for the second round of document verification round.
On April 10, 2019, RRBC released the hall tickets or call letters for the document verification round of the Group D recruitment round. Candidates who couldn’t download the same from the respective regional centre website are requested to download the same.
The final round or document verification would be conducted from for the
RRC RRB group D admit card: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website of the regional website
Step 2: Click on the link ‘group D admit card’
Step 3: A new page will be displayed
Step 4: Use the login details
Step 5: Admit card will be displayed
Step 6: Take out a print out of the same
RRB group D: Document verification
Following are the documents that are required for the second round
Class 10, 12
NCVT/SCVT certificate
SC/ST certificate
OBC-NCL certificate
Non-creamy layer certificate
Income certificate
Photocopy of Aadhaar card
Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen
NOC from employer
Transgender certificate
Jammu and Kashmir certificate
Death certificate of spouse in case of window
Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment
RRB group D 2018: Important instructions
Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without a valid admit card.
Candidates should download the admit card and take print out. Don’t forget to bring along with you to the exam centre.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,03,769 vacancies are available. Of which the registration process is ending on April 12, 2019. The candidates should duly filled the application forms by April 26, 2019, till 11:59 on the official website.
