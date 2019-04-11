RRB Group D 2018: The second round of document verification round to begin from tomorrow, April 12, 2019 onwards by Railways Recruitment Board Cells (RRBC). The qualifiers computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2, as well as physical efficiency test (PET) will be eligible for the same. Check important instructions mentioned below.

On April 10, 2019, RRBC released the hall tickets or call letters for the document verification round of the Group D recruitment round. Candidates who couldn’t download the same from the respective regional centre website are requested to download the same.

The final round or document verification would be conducted from for the

RRC RRB group D admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the regional website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘group D admit card’

Step 3: A new page will be displayed

Step 4: Use the login details

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Take out a print out of the same

RRB group D: Document verification

Following are the documents that are required for the second round

Class 10, 12

NCVT/SCVT certificate

SC/ST certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate

Income certificate

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of window

Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

RRB group D 2018: Important instructions

Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without a valid admit card.

Candidates should download the admit card and take print out. Don’t forget to bring along with you to the exam centre.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,03,769 vacancies are available. Of which the registration process is ending on April 12, 2019. The candidates should duly filled the application forms by April 26, 2019, till 11:59 on the official website.

