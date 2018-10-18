RRB Group D 2018 exam: The admit card of the October 22 Group D examination has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on the regional websites. The candidates who applied for the examination are required to fill their user id at the time of registration. Those who couldn’t appear for the Group D exam due to various reasons such as national calamity will also appear for the examination. Besides, the RRBs had also posted an advertisement recruitment for Group C ALP and Technician posts.

RRB Group D 2018 exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card of the Group D examination on Wednesday, October 17 2018 on the regional websites of the Board. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 22 to 26. The interested candidates can download the hall tickets on region-based official websites of the board. The candidates who applied for the exam are required to fill their user id at the time of registration. The details such as exam and date of birth are needed to be filled on the login page to check their allotted date and exam city.

The candidates who couldn’t appear for the Group D exam due to various reasons such as national calamity will also appear for the examination. In February, RRB announced more than 60,000 vacancies for the Group D posts. A Computer-Based Test for RRB Group D posts will conclude in December 2018.

Following are the simple steps to download the admit card

1. Go on region-based official websites

2: Click on the relevant link

3: Enter you all the details asked such as registration number, date of birth etc

4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5: Download and take a print out of the admit card.

Also, the important note for all the willing candidates is that the board has postponed the examination, keeping in mind the ongoing festive season.

Besides, the RRBs had also posted an advertisement recruitment for Group C ALP and Technician posts.

The RRB CBT for Group C posts concluded on September 4, 2018. The RRB Group C exam has been ended, preliminary answer key and objection tracker have been released.

There is a list of official websites to download RRB Group D admit card

