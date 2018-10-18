RRB Group D 2018: The Group D exam details for remaining candidates will not be released by the Railway Recruitment Board on October 18, 2018. Earlier the Group D exam city and date details were to be released on Thursday, October 18 2018. However, according to the information given on the official website of RRB now the exam details will be released on October 19th 2018.

RRB Group D 2018: As per the latest update on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board, the Group D exam details for remaining candidates will not be released today. It will be released on Friday, October 19th 2018. Earlier the Group D exam city and date details were to be released on Thursday, October 18 2018 according to the information given on the website.

The details will be released on the RRB official websites. The candidates who have already applied for the examination will need their user id. The candidates should use the user id and date of birth which was created at the time of registration for the exam.

It is necessary to login to their account and check their allotted date and exam city. In the month of February, RRB announced more than 60,000 vacancies for the Group D posts. The CBT for RRB Group D posts will conclude in December 2018. Meanwhile, the admit card for October 22 2018, exam has been released.



There are simple steps which you can follow to download the admit card

1. Go on region-based official websites

2: Click on the relevant link

3: Enter you all the details asked such as registration number, date of birth etc

4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5: Download and take a print out of the admit card.

RRB also posted an advertisement recruitment for Group C ALP and Technician posts on the official website. However, the RRB CBT for Group C posts had already been concluded on September 4, 2018. After the RRB Group C exam was over, preliminary answer key and objection tracker will also be released.

