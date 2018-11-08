RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 or Hall Ticket on its official website four days prior to the commencement of the RRB Group D Exam 2018. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download their respective admit cards by logging into the official websites of RRB.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to conduct the RRB Group D exams which have been scheduled for next 5 days. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination but have not yet downloaded their respective admit cards or call letters may download the same by logging into the official websites of RRB. Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board had invited applications for various Group D Posts such as points man, helper, gateman, track maintainer and porter positions. This recruitment drive has been aimed to recruit candidates against 62907 vacancies of Level- 1 posts in the organisation.

Meanwhile, the Group D recruitment exam had started on September 17, 2018. Recently, the Board released the results of the RRB ALP and Technician stage 1 CBT or Computer Based Test on its official website and candidates can check the results by logging into the same. For the convenience of the candidates appearing for the examination, the steps to download the RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2018 has been mentioned below:

According to reports, the details regarding the RRB Group D Exam 2018, which has been scheduled to be held till December 17 this year, has been published on the official website of RRB. It has also been said that the RRB Group D Admit Cards 2018 will be released 4 days prior to the commencement of the examination.

How to download the RRB Group D Exam 2018 Admit Card?

Log in to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – indianrailways.gov.in

Search for the download link for e-call letter on the homepage of the website

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Now, enter your user id and date of birth correctly to download the admit card

On submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen of the computer

Download the same and take a coloured print out for future reference

