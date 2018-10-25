RRB Group D Admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards (RRB Group D Admit Card) for the Group D examination to be conducted by the Board on October 29. All the candidates who have applied for the RRB Group D exam 2018 can check the official websites of RRB and download the Admit Card for the examination. According to reports, the Group D examination is all set to start from October 29, 2018 which will go on till December 17, 2018. Also, the Railway Recruitment Board had published the date sheet or schedule for the upcoming RRB Group D examination on its official website on October 20, 2018.

For the convenience of candidates, instruction for downloading the Group D Admit Cards has been given here. Candidates can check the below steps and download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket for the examination.

Following are the simple steps to download the admit card for RRB Group D Exam:

Log in to the official regional websites of RRB

On the homepage, search for the Admit Card Link and click on it

Enter the details such as registration number, date of birth and click on the submit button

The RRB Group D Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of the computer

Download the Admit Card and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to directly to the regional websites of the RRB, log on to the following websites:

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More