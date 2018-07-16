RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018 online on the official website Indianrailways.gov.in. It is very important to carry your admit cards on the day of your examination as it is a part of your identity. Also, you need to carry some photo identity proof and a photograph along with your admit card.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018 and RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 online on the official website Indianrailways.gov.in. The confirmation has come after RRB on July 11 declared that the after the facility to check the application status ends, it will release the Group D Admit Card 2018. The RRB announced that the last date to check the application status is July 2018. RRB announced that the admit cards will be issued a week ahead before the examination. There is a possibility that the admit card will be released by the end of July 2018 as it is expected that the Indian Railways will be conducting the Group D examination in the month of August.

After the RRB Admit Card 2018 will be made available, candidates can go through the official website and download it from there. While applying for the examination, you must have got your login credentials including registration number and death of birth, s just keep them intact with you while downloading the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018.

How to download RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018:

After your application is provisionally accepted, you can download your RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018. In order to do that you have to follow the following steps:

At first, you need to visit the official website of Indian Railways i.e. @ indianrailways.gov.in

Then enter your registration number, date of birth and Captcha to log in.

It will show your admit card on the screen

Check your details before downloading it.

If all your details are correctly listed then download your admit card and don’t forget to take a print out of the same as you need it for appearing in the exam and other future references.

