RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has issued the RRB Admit Card 2018 for the RRB Group D exam 2018 to be conducted by the Board. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their Admit Card can do the same by logging into regional RRB websites.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has published the RRB Admit Card 2018 for the Group D posts on its official website. The Group D recruitment examination is going to be held after October 12, 2018. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their Admit Card, can visit their Region’s RRB website and download the Admission Card for Railway Group D Exam 2018.

The Railway Board has issued the date, centre and shift details of the examination on its official website and the examination will be starting from October 17 to October 26. Candidates can practice computer-based exams with the help of Mock Test. Candidates can easily download the Examination Admit Card by following the steps given below.

ALSO READ: CSPDCL Recruitment 2018: Salary Rs.19,800 per month, apply for Data Entry Operators @ cspdcl.co.in by November 5, 2018,

Steps to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018:

Candidates need to visit the Railway website at indianrailways.gov.in or visit the regional RRB websites Click on the link of the RRB Group D Admit Card given on the homepage of the website Login with your registration number and date of birth RRB Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 Take your print out of the same for future reference

Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 directly from the below links:

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer



RRB Ahmedabad



RRB Bangalore



RRB Bhopal



RRB Guwahati



RRB Jammu



RRB Kolkata



RRB Malda



RRB Mumbai



RRB Muzaffarpur



RRB Patna



RRB Ranchi

RRB Bhubaneshwar



RRB Chandigarh



RRB Bilaspur



RRB Chennai



RRB Gorakhpur



RRB Secunderabad



RRB Siliguri



RRB Thiruvananthapuram

ALSO READ: Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages for non-gazetted Railway employees

ALSO READ: IAF Recruitment 2018: Indian Air Force declares Airmen result @ airmenselection.cdac.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More