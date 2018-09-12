RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to release the RRB Group D exam 2018 admit cards on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the steps given below to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 from rrbcdg.gov.in

According to reports, the Board has scheduled the RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 examination on September 17, 2018. Moreover, the Board has also activated the mock test link for the candidates appearing in the upcoming examination. Candidates can avail the opportunity by logging into the website – indianrailways.gov.in.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Railway Recruitment Board, Amitabha Khare also revealed that that the candidates can download their respective admit cards four days prior to the examination day. He had announced that the Admit Card for the RRB Group D examination is going to be released on September 13, 2018, which is tomorrow.

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018:

Log in to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – indianrailways.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Download RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Admit Card” on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a new window Enter your registration number and submit Your RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future use

