RRB group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Railway group D exam date, admit cards and details for RRB exam on its official website @ rrb.gov.in. The aspirants can check more details about the dates and exam centres by simply logging on RRB's official website. The candidates, who have applied for the RRB group D exam, can download the admit cards by simply following the steps mentioned below.

RRB group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday has announced the exam date and released the admit cards for RRB group D exam. The Railway recruitment board has released the admit cards for exams before 11 October. Aspirants can log on to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board @rrb.gov.in. As per the reports, 1.90 crore candidates have applied for 63,000 RRB group D posts.

An update available on RRB website on RRB Group D exam also said the next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from October 29, 2018, will be made live on October 18, 2018. The Board have uploaded RRB Group D admit card on their official website @RBB.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the Group D exams to recruit Level-1 staff like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc.

Also Read: UPTET 2018 application fee submission last day today, check details here

Here are the steps to download the admit card, check details for the RRB Group D exam:

Step 1- Log on to Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB) official website @ rrb.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on the link to download E-Call Letter.

Step 3 – Enter the necessary details like Name, DoB, Roll etc.

Step 4- A new window with admit card will pop on your screen.

Step 5- Check and download your Admit Card for the RRB group D exam 2018.

Also Read: ITBP Recruitment 2018: Application last date for 73 head constable vacancies is October 23, apply @ itbpolice.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More