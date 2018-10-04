RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board 2018 has released the admit card for Group D Exam 2018 on the official website indianrailways.gov.in. To download the admit card, the candidates need to visit the official website soon to avoid last hours rush.

Following are the steps to download the admit card online:

1. Go to official websites for RRB.

2. Click on the RRB Group D Admit Card download link.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Submit and download your admit card.

In a Computer Based Test, the candidates will be required to answer 100 questions. The question paper will be based on four sections.

Mathematics which will consist of 25 questions. General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions), General Science (25 questions) General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 questions).

The duration for the exam will be 90 minutes. After clearing the first-stage CBT, the candidates will have then have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

An important note for every candidate is it is mandatory for them to bring a photo id proof in original along with their RRB Group D admit cards to the exam centre on their date of examination.

Also, the mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the exam centre.

